The 2017 National Safe Boating Week is this week. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is participating to promote the wear of life jackets as the summer boating season begins.
This past Friday was Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day with the goal of demonstrating how easy it is to wear a life jacket. Participants wore a life jacket to work, demonstrating how easy to wear one, even while at work.
It was just one of the events to help usher in National Safe Boating Week which is annually held the week prior to Memorial Day Weekend. Boating partners across the United States and Canada are teaming to promote safe boating practices, including the wear of life jackets for National Safe Boating Week and throughout the 2017 boating season.
The goal of National Safe Boating Week is to educate the public about the importance of safe boating practices and wearing life jackets while on the water.
National Safe Boating Week
The 2017 National Safe Boating Week is this week. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is participating to promote the wear of life jackets as the summer boating season begins.