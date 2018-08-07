National Farmers Market Week is this Week

Tennesseans love their farmers markets, and the proof is in their growth.
In 2000, fewer than 50 farmers markets were listed with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Pick Tennessee Products program. By 2014, Tennessee had 154 farmers markets, ranking first in the nation in growth of farmers markets, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
With 168 active farmers markets listed on Pick Tennessee’s website and mobile app in 2018, it is easy to find local events celebrating this week’s National Farmers Market Week.
Every farmers market is unique, with its own range of farmers, customer preferences, and products, representing its community in an especially nimble way. The modern farmers market has essentially become a community hub. Larger markets often host family-focused seasonal festivals, and even hip night markets complete with wine or beer tastings.
Whatever your market’s size, providing fresh, locally produced foods and other farm-direct products is its core purpose.
A list of tips for getting the most out of your local market, as well as a farm-measures-to-kitchen conversion calculator, are available at www.picktnproducts.org.
Pick Tennessee is the free service of Tennessee Department of Agriculture developed to connect consumers to Tennessee farmers, farmers markets, farm products, and activities, plus food and farm products grown or made in Tennessee.
Coffee County
Coffee County Farmers Market, 1331 McArthur Street, Manchester, TN, 37355
Community Market, Coffee County Courthouse Lawn, Manchester, TN, 37355
Manchester Locally Grown, 251 Interstate Drive, Manchester, TN, 37355
Tullahoma Farmers Market, 201 W. Grundy Street, Tullahoma, TN, 37388
Tullahoma Locally Grown (TLG), 1407 N. Jackson Street, Tullahoma, TN, 37388
