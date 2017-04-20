From Monday, April 10, to Thursday, April 13, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) partnered with local law enforcement agencies for Tennessee’s first statewide distracted driving enforcement bus tour to promote National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The THP provided a large, black and tan bus marked with THP logos to transport law enforcement as they observed motorists for traffic violations.
“Distracted driving is a major epidemic, not only in Tennessee but across the nation,” said Vic Donoho, Director of the THSO. “This is about changing driver behavior, not writing citations. Everyone is aware that distracted driving is wrong. They text and drive anyway, because it’s culturally acceptable. We’re here to change that cultural mindset by making a strong statement and increasing enforcement efforts.”
During the tour, officers within the THP bus communicated to patrol vehicles on the road for execution of enforcement action. Each participating district conducted approximately one to two hours of enforcement.
National Distracted Driving Awareness Month
