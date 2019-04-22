The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
In 1988, President Reagan signed an amendment to the law that designated the first Thursday of May as the National Day of Prayer.
On May 2, 2019, the Manchester National Day of Prayer will be held in the board room at the Manchester City Hall building.
Marylyn Howard told WMSR News that the event will take place between Noon-1pm and the public is invited to come and pray for our nation.
National Day of Prayer Event set for Manchester
