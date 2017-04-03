Middle Tennessee officials will observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with a series of events.
The theme this year is Strength, Resilience and Justice.
Trees will be planted in ceremonies across the state to honor victims of crime. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is honored to be a partner in this effort.
A tree ceremony will take place in Tullahoma on Wednesday at the Tennessee Corrections Academy beginning at 3 p.m. In case of rain the ceremony will be held under a covered shelter.
