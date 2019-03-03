Names Released of the Two Pilots Injured in Helicopter Crash
Both pilots are said to be highly experienced, retired Army Aviators, who have flown the Blackhawk for over 35 years. Cook and Cornell joined Arista in 2015.
The official cause of the crash has not been determined and Arista is continuing to cooperate with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on their investigation. Arista’s President and CEO said, “Arista Aviation would like to thank all the first responders, whose quick action save the lives of our pilots, we will be forever grateful.”
Gilley Crane of Manchester pulled the Blackhawk from the woods.