Names Released of the Two Pilots Injured in Helicopter Crash

Gilley Crane of Manchester was able to use their equipment to lift the helicopter so it could be removed from the woods.

Officials at Arista Aviation have identified the pilots injured in a helicopter crash near the Tullahoma Airport on Thursday afternoon. The pilots identified as 70-year old Jack Cook of Ozark, Alabama and 69-year old Larry Cornell of New Brockton, Alabama, were treated at Vanderbilt University hospital.
Both pilots are said to be highly experienced, retired Army Aviators, who have flown the Blackhawk for over 35 years. Cook and Cornell joined Arista in 2015.
The official cause of the crash has not been determined and Arista is continuing to cooperate with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on their investigation. Arista’s President and CEO said, “Arista Aviation would like to thank all the first responders, whose quick action save the lives of our pilots, we will be forever grateful.”
