Authorities say the two men who were killed in the crash of a small plane Tuesday night have been identified. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny said the Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victims as Thomas Stiles of McMinnville and Larry Banks of Spencer. This is not Larry Banks of Manchester.
According to a check of the flight plan, the plane, which was owned by AW Stiles Contractors, took off from Monroeville, Alabama Tuesday afternoon at 4:24. It was headed to the Upper Cumberland Regional Airport near Sparta, where it was scheduled to land at 6:19 that evening. The plane diverted from the flight plan and apparently was attempting to land at the Warren County Airport when it crashed into a field off Sherrell Road between Morrison and Centertown at around 6:46.
The crash is being investigated by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.
Names Announced of Plane Crash Victims
Authorities say the two men who were killed in the crash of a small plane Tuesday night have been identified. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny said the Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victims as Thomas Stiles of McMinnville and Larry Banks of Spencer. This is not Larry Banks of Manchester.