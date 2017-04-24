Music Video to be shot in Manchester
Featured in the video will be Sadie Robertson (Duck Dynasty, Dancing with the Stars).
The production will be directed by former Manchester resident Joshua Lockhart and produced by the 10:10 Creative (Old Dominion, Jon Wolfe).
Their goal for the night is to fill the stands at capacity (several thousand). They require you to only be available for this amount of time, but you are more than welcome to stay after, for the remaining scenes.
Extras will be required to cheer, applaud, and react to various commands based on action on the field. Photos/videos are welcome, but they ask that you do not take photos/videos with the talent or post any content before the video is released.
Please do not wear any distracting clothing or items with logos. The colors RED and BLACK are encouraged as they will match the Coffee County Raider uniform colors.