In a report on WKRN-TV some of the protestors that were set to attend a rally might have been gearing up for a fight this past Saturday in Murfreesboro.
Police found several items before and after the planned rally that were hidden around the courthouse and could have been used as weapons.
Joint law enforcement agencies did a sweep of the perimeter of the Rutherford County courthouse prior to the scheduled white nationalist rally on Saturday. Among the items found; hammers, bricks, and a chemical spray jug.
After the rally was cancelled, police found even more hidden items, including more hammers, a bicycle lock, and a rubber-covered concrete mallet.
Police said all the items they found were disposed of.
Murfreesboro Police Found Weapons before and after planned Rally
