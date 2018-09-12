The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted an investigation that led to Kishan Patel pleading guilty to theft, money laundering, and tax fraud.
Patel, 27, owns the Wine Cellar in Murfreesboro. He pled guilty Monday to charges related to theft over $10,000, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and sales tax fraud. Judge Royce Taylor accepted Patel’s guilty plea and set his sentencing for November 28, 2018.
Tennessee’s Revenue Commissioner said, “Most businesses in Tennessee remit the tax dollars they collect from customers. This guilty plea should serve as a warning to those that believe they can get away with tax fraud. Our Department remains committed to prosecuting tax evaders to ensure a level playing field for all businesses.”
The Department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Jennings Jones’ office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hotline at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).
The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The Department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2018 fiscal year, it collected $14.5 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $2.8 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.
Murfreesboro Man Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and More
