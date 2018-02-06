Murfreesboro man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
TBI Agents received information via a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images of child pornography that existed on a social media account. During the course of the investigation, Agents were able to determine that the account belonged to 31 year-old David Dehoff.
On Tuesday, Agents executed a search warrant at Dehoff’s residence and arrested the man, charging him with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Dehoff was booked into the Rutherford County Jail, where he is being held on a $95,000 bond.