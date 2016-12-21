Murder Suspects seen in Coffee County, Captured in Kansas
A state trooper spotted Jamison Townsend and her boyfriend, Joshua Garcia, in Coffee County earlier this week, but they sped off. The trooper lost sight of the vehicle a short time later.
The duo were captured in Kansas early Wednesday after an interstate chase.
Deputies tried to stop the red Dodge Charger with no displayed registration on Interstate 70, but the car sped away and later crashed off the interstate.
Jamison Townsend, 35, formerly of Blue Springs, Missouri, was arrested in the wrecked car, according to Sheriff Tony Wolf of Kansas’ Geary County, west of Kansas City. Joshua Garcia, 37, of Biloxi, Mississippi, was found hours later hiding in a vehicle a mile from the crash site.