Murder Suspect appears in Court
Her hearing for her bond being revoked was set for this week, but was delayed Wednesday afternoon. The reason was her new attorney Josh Crain of Murfreesboro told Coffee County Circuit Court Judge Vanessa Jackson that he needed time to get up to speed on the case.
When King was released Feb.24, 2015 on house arrest she was told that she had to stay at her mother’s residence in Grundy County. She also had to wear a GPS ankle monitoring device. That tracking device lead authorities to the Manchester apartment where she was arrested.
King and her husband Troy King were charged with first degree murder in 2012 for the murder of Colucci of Manchester at a residence she shared with Colucci in the Pocahontas Road area of Manchester.
King is now scheduled to appear in Coffee County Circuit Court March 29 at 1 p.m. She is now being housed at the Coffee County Jail.