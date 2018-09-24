Breaking News!! Murder in Grundy County– 3 Shot, Another Dies

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a shooting took place in Altamont, TN late Sunday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing into the shooting that injured 3 people and killed one person.
What allegedly began as a domestic situation escalated when 38-year-old John Smith of Jasper, TN went into a home in Altamont and found his wife with another man.
Sheriff Clint Shrum says the man’s wife, 32-year-old Carolyn Powell and the other man attempted to leave the home. Shrum added that they were reportedly shot by Smith. Powell died at the scene.
When deputies arrived, the sheriff said they took Smith into custody.
The woman’s father, 50-year-old Jerone Powell, who owns the home where the shooting took place was also allegedly shot by Smith. Mr. Powell apparently shot Smith, keeping him from continuing to fire.
Smith, at last report, was in critical condition after receiving a gunshot wound to the head. Jerone Powell’s condition was unknown late Sunday night.
Sheriff Shrum says his department is actively investigating and has called in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for assistance.
