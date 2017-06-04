MTSU Study says Conference Center has Big Economic Impact

Murat Arik, the Director of Business and Economic Research Center at MTSU along with students at the university recently conducted an economic impact study about the Manchester/Coffee County Conference Center (MCCCC). The director said he received no money for the research, but students did get financial help for their assistance. Arik presented the study to the Public Building Authority, who is charge of the conference center, media members, city, county and state leaders on Friday.
The study showed that there were 507 events held at the MCCC in 2016 with over 43,000 attendees at these events.
The MTSU study indicated there was a $4.7 (M) impact in economic business activities generated from attendees in Coffee County in 2016 and they project over $5.7 (M) in impact in 2017.
The MCCCC had $566,657 in revenues and expenditures of $804,729 in 2016. This is a loss of $238,072, not including the debt service. The debt service is the responsibility of the Coffee County government and the City of Manchester.
Arik suggested food cost and event pricing adjustments along with reaching out to nearby county businesses and manufactures to hold meetings and special events at the center. He said there is a lot of potential outside of Coffee County that could help generate funding for the MCCCC.
Rebecca French is the current manager over the center. Alyce Heifner the former manager is currently facing three to six years in jail for allegedly stealing more than $30,000 from the conference center for personal use while working there, according to District Attorney Craig Northcott.
Heifner is charged with theft over $10,000 and two counts of official misconduct.
