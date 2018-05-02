MTSU, Motlow State Presidents Sign New Transfer Agreement
A highlight of the agreement is the creation of a “MTSU Promise” scholarship for Motlow students who complete their studies and then successfully transition to MTSU to complete their bachelor’s degree. Through its existing Guaranteed Transfer Scholarship Program, MTSU will guarantee admission and provide transferring Motlow students with $3,000 per year for two years, or a maximum of four semesters, based on reaching and keeping a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Motlow transfer students will not be eligible to apply to receive the Guaranteed Transfer Scholarship until they complete 45 credit hours at Motlow.
The institutions will also share information to assist in better communicating the opportunities and benefits available to students as they work toward their educational goals. Such cooperation will benefit enrollment at both schools.
“A strong relationship between Motlow State and MTSU is central to ensuring quality service to the communities we partner to serve,” said Dr. Michael Torrence, Motlow president. “The formalization of this transfer scholarship plan will help our team of Motlow advisers and completion coaches as they frame long-term academic options for student success.”
Motlow currently provides MTSU more degree-seeking transfer students than any other source, according to officials at the university.