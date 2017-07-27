MTSU Hosting the Great Tennessee Eclipse

On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will be visible along a narrow path in the continental United States from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina, and right through the heart of Tennessee. A partial eclipse will take place in Manchester around 1:30pm.
The total solar eclipse will be visible from the campus of MTSU for the first time over 500 years. The next total solar eclipse in Murfreesboro will be in the year 2566, so this truly is a “once-in-a-lifetime” event. Come to the campus of MTSU to experience the eclipse with astronomers, historians, philosophers and others.
The Department of Physics and Astronomy and the College of Basic and Applied Sciences are hosting a special viewing event on campus from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. for the Great Tennessee Eclipse. The event will be in the yard in front of the new Science Building.
Protective eclipse-viewing glasses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
