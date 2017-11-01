Former Nashville mayor Karl Dean has the highest approval for Democrats in the upcoming gubernatorial primary, according to a poll conducted by Middle Tennessee State University. However, there is not a clear lead for Republicans.
Six hundred Tennessee voters were reached during the poll by a sample of landline and cell phone numbers. The poll looked at standings for the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races.
Taking a look at the governor’s race, Dean had a 49 percent approval rating for Democrats and Craig Fitzhugh received 26 percent.
Tennessee sixth Congressional District Representative Diane Black has a 33 percent approval among Republicans, however, Tennessee House of Representatives Speaker Beth Harwell has 32 percent of the sample.
In the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, state Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn received 55 percent of Republican voters approval. Andy Ogles received 19 percent and Larry Crim received 12.
Also, former governor Phil Bredesen received a 60 percent approval rating from Democrats for the U.S. Senate race. However, he has not declared himself as a candidate.
MTSU Conducts Political Poll
