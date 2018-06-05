Motorcyclist Runs from Police–Later Captured
A be on the lookout (BOLO) for the motorcycle was issued. Coffee County Deputy Lee Marcom responded to the call and saw the bike near Blanton’s Chapel Road. Marcom attempted to stop the motorcycle, but it continued to the Hwy 64/41 intersection in Beech Grove when the driver lost control. The driver was taken into custody and identified as Timothy Michael Hupp age 32 of Loudon, TN.
Hupp was charged by Norris and Marcom with 2 counts evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, 2 counts of driving on revoked/suspended license 4th offense and 2 counts habitual traffic offender. Hupp also has warrants in Knox County for habitual motor offender and leaving the scene of an accident.
His bond was set at $20,500 and he will appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court June 18, 2018.