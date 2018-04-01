Early Saturday morning on Interstate 24 westbound at mile-marker 118 a motor home caught fire and shut down the interstate for several hours. Traffic was backed up to mile-marker 123 and Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers diverted traffic off the interstate at the Pelham exit and onto Hillsboro Hwy.
The motor-home was driven by a man from Illinois and was complete loss. No injuries were reported.
The THP, Coffee County Deputies and Hillsboro Fire Department responded.
Motor Home Fire Shut Down I-24 early Saturday Morning
