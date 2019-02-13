Motlow’s Claire Mason Advances to Finals of State SOAR Competition
Mason was nominated by Motlow State faculty and attended the Tennessee Leadership Training Institute in November. She becomes one of only three regional finalists selected from the Middle Regional Competition to advance to the state level.
The SOAR Regional competition was held Feb. 6 at TCAT Smyrna. She will compete at the state competition Wednesday, March 19, at the Doubletree Hotel in Nashville. Winners will be announced at the SOAR Awards Banquet on March 20.