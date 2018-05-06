Motlow’s Billy Hix Honored
For over 30 years Hix has dedicated his life’s work to educating youngsters about the wonders of the night sky and space exploration. His efforts have not gone unnoticed.
As a result of his hard work and dedication to educating fourth, fifth and sixth grade students through his planetarium-based school program, Hix has recently received, or will be receiving, multiple awards and recognition.
In January of this year Hix was honored by NASA as a 2018 NASA Solar System Ambassador (SSA). The SSA program works with motivated volunteers across the nation to share the latest science and discoveries of NASA’s space exploration missions through a variety of events that inspire their communities.
For 2018, Hix has been selected as a Tennessee Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Advocate Award winner that will be presented this month at the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network annual meeting. The STEM Advocate Award recognizes a Tennessean who has demonstrated a passion for STEM education through public advocacy and participation in leadership organizations that advance STEM education for students.
Additionally, Hix is one of three nominees for the prestigious American Astronomical Society (AAS) Outreach/Impact Award. To foster and recognize excellence in astronomy, the AAS presents awards and prizes for outstanding contributions to astronomical research, instrumentation, writing, and service. Past winners of this award include Carl Sagan and Edwin Hubble.
Hix will also be the keynote speaker at this year’s national convention of the American Mathematical Association of Two Year Colleges (AMATYC), an organization dedicated to the improvement of education in the first two years of college mathematics in the United States and Canada.
His program is 100 percent booked for next year; and this school year Hix has conducted 127 school programs and worked with over 13,000 students and teachers; further evidence of what can happen when passion meets purpose!