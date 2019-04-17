Motlow Top Performing Institution among all Colleges and Universities in The College System of Tennessee

Motlow State Community College is the top performing institution among all colleges and universities in The College System of Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC).
The numbers affirming this recognition are a product of a review of the state’s higher education performance funding formula that was published this spring. Based on Motlow’s stellar performance, THEC recommended the college receive an increase of 16.6 percent for the 2019-2020 academic year in order to further its service to a growing number of students.
Tennessee’s higher education funding model was launched as part of a comprehensive reform agenda in 2010 called the Complete College Tennessee Act. The state’s formula accounts for 100 percent of taxpayer dollars spent to operate public colleges and universities. T
