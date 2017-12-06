Motlow State Community College Interim President Hilda Tunstill is pleased to announce the College will be offering an Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT), beginning fall semester 2018. The degree will prepare graduates to become Medical Laboratory Technicians (MLTs).
Students interested in enrolling in the program for the 2018-19 academic year must complete pre-requisite curricula, including “Introduction to Medical Laboratory Technology” (MLAB 1301). MLAB 1301 will be offered in the upcoming spring semester of the 2017-18 academic year. Students can register for the spring semester currently through the deadline of Jan. 15, 2018.
MLTs perform a wide range of laboratory tests, which help to monitor patient health, provide diagnostic evidence of diseases, and aid in patient prognosis.
The national average annual income for MLT positions is $38,950; for Tennessee that number is $37,210, while the top ten percent of MLTs nationally earn over $61,720. These impressive statistics further underscore the opportunity for Motlow State students via this new program.
For more information on the Medical Laboratory Technology program at Motlow go to mscc.edu/nursing/mlt or contact Dr. Kim-Sue Tudor, ktudor@mscc.edu or 615-220-7912.
Motlow to Offer New MLT Program
Motlow State Community College Interim President Hilda Tunstill is pleased to announce the College will be offering an Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT), beginning fall semester 2018. The degree will prepare graduates to become Medical Laboratory Technicians (MLTs).