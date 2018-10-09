Motlow to Observe Fall Break

Motlow State Community College will observe Fall Break Oct. 12 – 16, according to college officials.
Offices will remain open on their regular schedule, but no classes will be held during the break. This applies to the Moore County, Fayetteville, McMinnville and Smyrna campuses as well as the Sparta site.
The libraries on the Moore County and McMinnville campuses will be open 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12, Monday, Oct. 15, and Tuesday, Oct. 16.
The library on the Smyrna campus will be open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12, Monday, Oct. 15 and Tuesday, Oct. 16.
The library on the Fayetteville campus will be closed on Friday, Oct. 12, and will be open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 15, and Tuesday, Oct. 16.
The Motlow Bookstore at the Moore County campus will be open 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12; and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 15, and Tuesday, Oct. 16. The McMinnville and Smyrna campus bookstores will be closed all of Fall Break.
Classes resume at all Motlow campuses Wednesday, Oct. 17.
