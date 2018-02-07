Motlow to Feature Middle Tennessee Native Carolyn Ford Art
Eoff Hall Gallery hours are 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. There will be an opening reception and artist talk on Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. – noon. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the reception and meet the artist.
Ford received a Bachelor of Fine Arts with an emphasis in ceramics, drawing, and painting from Middle Tennessee State University. She received her Master of Fine Arts in ceramics and drawing from Washington State University, and she has studied abroad and exhibited in Italy.
For additional information about the reception or exhibition, please contact Bobbie Underwood at 931-393-1700 or bunderwood@mscc.edu. For Carolyn Ford’s website go to carolynfordart.com.