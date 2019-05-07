Motlow Students Compete at SkillsUSA

Pictured, L-R; Dr. Khalid Tantawi, Motlow assistant professor of mechatronics, and Motlow mechatronics students Ian Britain, Humza Darbashi, Yasmin Musa, and Maksym Ustynov. Darbashi and Musa won the gold medals.
Motlow State students won gold medals in Principles of Engineering and Technology, and Criminal Justice. They recently won the competition at the SkillsUSA state conference in Chattanooga.
SkillsUSA is a national membership association serving high school, college and middle school students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce.