Motlow Student beginning Medical Career Early
Dykes, a sophomore who will graduate May 6 and continue her studies at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga next year, capped off her outstanding career at Motlow State by earning an opportunity to attend the Summer Health Professions Program at the University of Louisville.
The appointment to the program in Louisville is just the latest in a long list of outstanding accomplishments for Dykes this year at Motlow. In addition to being named Miss Motlow, she is the outgoing president of the Student Government Association, a 4.0 GPA Presidential Scholar, and was named the Student of the Year by the National Honors Council.