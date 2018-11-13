Motlow State Crisis Assessment and Risk Evaluation Team Wins National Award
The award, presented during the opening of the 2018 NaBITA Conference in San Antonio, reflects the efforts of the Motlow CARE Team in developing a workshop that results in better assisting students to find and utilize support services to promote and improve their well-being.
The Motlow CARE Team designed the workshop as a foundation to assist the campus community in finding the resources needed to help students.
The Motlow CARE Team initially reviewed the reporting system, and as cases began to come in, created a flow chart to reflect practical processes. Each case gave the team more awareness of the communication processes needed to assist students in finding and utilizing support services.