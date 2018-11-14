Motlow State Community College and TCAT Shelbyville have New Agreement
An articulation agreement is a formal agreement to transfer credits from one educational institution or system to another. By design, an articulation arrangement assures that courses students complete will not have to be repeated at the institution to which they are transferring.
“The collaborative efforts of Motlow State Community College and TCAT Shelbyville will provide support for our community of learners to take further advantage of credential attainment,” said Dr. Michael Torrence, Motlow president.
According to the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) website, one of the highest priorities for colleges and universities in the TBR System is to assure the seamless transfer of courses among institutions. An effective transfer process is essential for TBR institutions.
“We owe it to our students and to our industry partners to seek seamless transfer opportunities which allow our graduates to build on the in-demand skill sets and credentials earned at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Shelbyville,” said Dr. Laura Monks, TCAT Shelbyville president. “It is a pleasure to work with Motlow to formalize these pathways and to support workforce development in the southern middle Tennessee region.”
The Motlow/TCAT Shelbyville agreement is the first individual TCAT partnership of its kind for Motlow. Currently, the College has multiple articulation and transfer agreements in place with other institutions such as Middle Tennessee State University, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Martin Methodist College, and Tennessee State University.
The new agreement specifically pertains to the awarding of college credit to Administrative Office Technology graduates from TCAT Shelbyville for two Associate of Applied Science degrees at Motlow: Business, Medical Office Concentration; and Computer Information Technology, Cyber Defense Concentration.