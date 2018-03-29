Motlow State campuses to hold Autism Awareness Walk on April 2
The event will host speakers on each campus, followed by a campus walk and culminating with cake served by the SGA.
“We look forward to this Motlow signature event,” said Kirsten Moss, dean of students at Motlow, “and feel our theme of ‘Educate-Celebrate-Motivate’ reflects our excitement in facilitating awareness as an educational community.”
The Motlow Autism Awareness Committee helped organize the walk and consists of faculty and staff from each campus that are knowledgeable and passionate about promoting continued learning and awareness concerning Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Motlow students, faculty, staff and the public are invited to participate, and are asked to wear light blue, the official color that represents autism. Blue light bulbs will be given to participants (while supplies last) to use in porch lights and table lamps during the month of April to help spread awareness.
In the event of rain the walk will be canceled, but the event will continue. For more information contact Angelica Dotson at adotson@mscc.edu or 931-393-1601.