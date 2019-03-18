«

»

Motlow Signs Agreement Murray State University

The schools presidents sign agreement.. Photo provided by Motlow College

Motlow State Community College and Murray State University have signed an articulation agreement that will provide students seeking a bachelor’s degree with a seamless transfer process into Murray State’s College of Business.
The agreement will allow students to transfer their existing Motlow State credits toward a bachelor’s degree at Murray State, ensuring no disruptions in their collegiate careers.
“We want to align with and provide access to institutions where Motlow students can take advantage of the options and advantages offered within our state and region,” said Dr. Michael Torrence, Motlow President.
The College of Business at Murray State prepares students for careers in the dynamic environments of business, information technology and data analytics, public and private organizations, and mass communications.