Motlow Signs Agreement Murray State University
The agreement will allow students to transfer their existing Motlow State credits toward a bachelor’s degree at Murray State, ensuring no disruptions in their collegiate careers.
“We want to align with and provide access to institutions where Motlow students can take advantage of the options and advantages offered within our state and region,” said Dr. Michael Torrence, Motlow President.
The College of Business at Murray State prepares students for careers in the dynamic environments of business, information technology and data analytics, public and private organizations, and mass communications.