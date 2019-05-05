Motlow Robotics Training Center Open House is May 8
The ARTC, celebrated at a grand opening event on April 26, is located adjacent to the Motlow McMinnville campus on 4.5 acres of land donated by the Warren County Commission. The facility is the first of its kind in Tennessee and is designed to support the specialized needs of business and industry, providing training for the top three robot manufacturers in the country.
“With the completion of the ARTC facility we are now offering courses that are essential to the needs of local industry that utilize robots,” said Larry Flatt, Motlow executive director of the robotics center. “Our vision of formally partnering with industry to provide training to the exact specifications of the robot manufacturer has come to fruition. The Center is providing opportunity for individuals already employed in the robotics field to receive additional manufacturing specific education and certification. It also provides an educational pathway for Motlow students who are seeking an A.A.S. degree or certification in robotics.”
Middle Tennessee is ripe with opportunity for robotics graduates, as there are more than 7,000 robots already in operation in the middle Tennessee area, and that number is growing daily. Robots are the wave of the future in industry, and Motlow is working to meet the workforce need.