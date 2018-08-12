«

Motlow Receives Large Grant

Dr. Khalid Tantawi, Motlow Mechatronics professor, and Dr. Michael Torrence, Motlow president, tour the mechatronics classroom at Motlow’s McMinnville campus.

Motlow State Community College and the Mechatronics program have been awarded a $545,000 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for a 36-month project to introduce the concepts and technologies of Smart Manufacturing to the educators of advanced manufacturing in the United States.
The project, titled “Smart Manufacturing for America’s Revolutionizing Technological Transformation” will feature Motlow as a national hub for training Smart Manufacturing for Mechatronics and Advanced Manufacturing educators across the nation.
Smart Manufacturing, defined in Congress in 2015 and also known as Industry 4.0, combines automated processes with networks of advanced sensors, data analytics, and information and communication technologies needed to support improved productivity. It has been widely recognized as a groundbreaking technological trend with the potential to transform manufacturing industries.