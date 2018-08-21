Motlow Receives Donation

Motlow State Community College recently received a $4,500 donation from customers of the Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Utility District through the District’s “Project Hometown Help.” The donation is for the Automation and Robotics Training Center that is under construction at the Motlow McMinnville campus. Funds from the Hometown Help voluntary program, which come from an automatic rounding up of participating customers’ bills to the next highest whole dollar amount, are used to advance education, assist economic development, promote local charities and provide relief to the disabled and elderly for payment of natural gas bills.