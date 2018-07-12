Motlow Now Offering Associate of Science Degrees
The new degrees are part of the Tennessee Transfer Pathway program allowing students to earn an associate degree at Motlow while being assured that the credits will transfer to a bachelor’s degree program at state universities in Tennessee.
Motlow is partnering with Tennessee State University (TSU) to offer a “2+2” degree program at the Fayetteville campus. The “2+2” program will enable participants to earn an associate degree at Motlow, then have the opportunity of earning a bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences from Tennessee State University, which can be conveniently completed at the Motlow Fayetteville campus.
Dr. John Ricketts, professor of agricultural science at TSU, said it could be a game changer for the rural community.
So far, at least 20 people have expressed interest in the program. They will receive some distance learning, as well as in-person instruction from TSU professors.
Motlow State Community College and Tennessee State University are currently accepting applications into the programs for the fall 2018 semester.