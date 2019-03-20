«

Motlow Names New Dean of Athletics and Physical Education

Dr. John Chandler, III

Motlow State Community College recently welcomed Dr. John Chandler, III as Dean of Athletics and Physical Education. He replaces Dan McShea, who had served as interim director of athletics since August 2018.
Chandler comes to Motlow from San Jose State University in California, where he served as Assistant Director of Academic Success and Services. He inherits a Motlow athletic department that consists of five sports: baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball, and soccer.
Prior to his time at San Jose State, Chandler served as an academic advisor at Georgia State University in Atlanta in 2015-16, where he led academic advising initiatives for 385 arts & sciences students. He served as Development & Sponsorship Coordinator at Undefeated Chicago from 2012-15, where he directed external affairs, sales, solicitation, presentation and marketing for a $48 million athletic facility.