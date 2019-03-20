Motlow Names New Dean of Athletics and Physical Education
Chandler comes to Motlow from San Jose State University in California, where he served as Assistant Director of Academic Success and Services. He inherits a Motlow athletic department that consists of five sports: baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball, and soccer.
Prior to his time at San Jose State, Chandler served as an academic advisor at Georgia State University in Atlanta in 2015-16, where he led academic advising initiatives for 385 arts & sciences students. He served as Development & Sponsorship Coordinator at Undefeated Chicago from 2012-15, where he directed external affairs, sales, solicitation, presentation and marketing for a $48 million athletic facility.