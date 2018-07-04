Eight Tennessee community colleges are among 20 institutions across the U.S. accepted into the 2018 class of the Achieving the Dream Network, strengthening their commitment to college access and the success of all students.
Achieving the Dream is a national reform movement for student success, created in 2004 to help community colleges close academic achievement gaps for low-income and minority students and assist all students achieve their goals of academic success and economic opportunity. Its founders include the Lumina Foundation, the American Association of Community Colleges, the Community College Research Center at Columbia University, and the Community College Leadership Program at the University of Texas at Austin. It has grown into a national network of more than 220 community colleges.
Achieving the Dream’s new Tennessee members includes Motlow St Community College.
Their new membership increases to 12 the number of Tennessee Board of Regents colleges in the program. Jackson State and Roane State community colleges are concluding their third year, and Chattanooga State and Southwest Tennessee community colleges are finishing their second year.
TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings encouraged broader participation in ATD as part of the College System of Tennessee’s commitment to student success, closing academic achievement gaps and improving graduation rates.
Motlow joins Achieving the Dream Network
Eight Tennessee community colleges are among 20 institutions across the U.S. accepted into the 2018 class of the Achieving the Dream Network, strengthening their commitment to college access and the success of all students.