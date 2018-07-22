Motlow State Community College has strengthened its commitment to improving student success by becoming part of the Achieving the Dream (ATD) National Reform Network. ATD, the nonprofit leading a movement to ensure student success for colleges that champion educational equity, continues to expand its Network with the addition of 20 colleges in 2018.
“Achieving the Dream is an organization nationally known for serving as a catalyst in efforts supporting community colleges in their mission to increase student success,” said Dr. Michael Torrence, Motlow president.
Chosen by the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR), Motlow represents one of the eight Tennessee community colleges joining ATD in 2018. The joining colleges increase the ATD Network to more than 200 institutions from 41 states, including the District of Columbia.
Motlow Joins Achieving the Dream National Reform Network
Motlow State Community College has strengthened its commitment to improving student success by becoming part of the Achieving the Dream (ATD) National Reform Network. ATD, the nonprofit leading a movement to ensure student success for colleges that champion educational equity, continues to expand its Network with the addition of 20 colleges in 2018.