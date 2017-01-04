The Motlow State Community College honors program was recently awarded a $1,000 grant from the National Collegiate Honors Council (NCHC), according to Dr. Scott Cook, vice president, Quality Assurance and Performance Funding and Honors Program director at Motlow.
“This grant will allow the Motlow State Honors Program to continue its tradition of excellence while improving the freshman student experience and its ‘Big Geek!’ sophomore mentoring program,” said Cook. “Started in 2014, Big Geek! pairs every incoming freshman honors scholar with a dedicated sophomore to assist freshmen with the transition to college and to acclimate them to the honors program, its requirements, and honors activities.”
The grant is part of the NCHC Portz Fund. Portz Fund grants for innovations in honors programs and colleges are awarded twice a year. Grant recipients are required to submit a written report of outcomes to the awarding committee by Dec. 31, 2017, and the receiving programs will present the project at the NCHC annual conference.
Motlow State students have won the NCHC Student of the Year three consecutive years. Robin Keel won in 2014, Caitlin Tripp in 2015, and current student JuliAnna Dykes received the award in 2016.
Motlow Honors Program Receives Grant
