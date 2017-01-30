Motlow Homecoming is Saturday

Motlow State Community College will crown its king and queen on Saturday, Feb. 4, when it celebrates Homecoming in Nisbett Center on the Moore County campus.
The College invites all alumni, fans, friends and students to the festivities, with the crowning to be held at halftime of the men’s basketball game between Motlow and Cleveland State. The women’s teams play at 2 p.m., with the men to follow at approximately 4 p.m.
All children present will be crowned honorary kings and queens, and custom Homecoming t-shirts will be given to the first 100 people who arrive at the gymnasium. In addition, many spirit items will be given away to help boost the Bucks and Lady Bucks to victory.
Both Motlow teams are ranked among the top 25 in the nation by the National Junior College Athletic Association, with the Lady Bucks at No. 20 and the Bucks holding down the No. 25 spot. There is no admission charge to Motlow State athletic events.
