Motlow holds Groundbreaking at New Robotics Training Center

Motlow State Community College recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the state-of-the-art Automation and Robotics Training Center (ARTC) that will be located on 4.5 acres adjacent to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and the Motlow McMinnville campus. The Warren County Commission donated the land to the College. Funding for the ARTC comes from a $5.5 million grant awarded to Motlow as part of the “Drive to 55 Capacity Fund”. The primary purpose of the center is to train skilled workers to support existing and new industries throughout the area as they utilize more industrial robots.