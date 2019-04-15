Motlow has New Chief of Staff
Prior to coming to Motlow, Dr. Thompson was a consultant to the Delaware Department of Education, developing statewide needs assessment and school improvement policies and procedures to meet federal requirements in addressing the needs of all students.
“Dr. Thompson has long been an advocate for students’ success, and has already started to identify opportunities, connections, and visions for Motlow,” said Michael Torrence, Motlow President. He added, “His work will assist in leveraging obvious partnerships to support our students, faculty, staff, and administrators while strengthening our communities.”
Thompson was the Chief Academic Officer at Future is Now Schools in New Orleans from 2012-14, where he supervised all facets of school operations. He served as an Educational Consultant at EmpowerED from 2007-12, providing training and support to schools and school districts in the development and implementation of quality management systems. He developed data collection systems to guide instructional decisions at the classroom, school and central office level.