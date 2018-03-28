«

»

Motlow has Highest Graduation Rate of any Community College over Three Years

Motlow State Community College led all Tennessee community colleges in graduation rate for the 2014-17 timeframe according to recently announced numbers from the Tennessee Board of Regents College System. The College also had the second highest retention rate for freshmen who enrolled in the fall of 2016.

The Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) College System recently announced graduation and retention numbers for the 13 Tennessee community colleges that comprise the System. Motlow State Community College had the highest graduation rate of any community college over the past three years. The College also had the second-highest retention rate for freshmen who enrolled for the fall semester of 2016.
The Motlow graduation rate for the 2014-17 time frame came in at 35.5 percent, compared to the system-wide average of 21.8 percent. The next closest college, Roane State Community College, had a graduation rate of 28 percent.
The Motlow retention rate for freshmen enrolled for the 2016 fall semester came in at 61.2 percent, second only to Northeast Community College, which had a retention rate of 63.4 percent. The system-wide retention average for the 2016 freshman class was 55.9 percent. Retention rate is a critical number gauging the success of an institution in keeping students enrolled.