Motlow has Highest Graduation Rate of any Community College over Three Years
The Motlow graduation rate for the 2014-17 time frame came in at 35.5 percent, compared to the system-wide average of 21.8 percent. The next closest college, Roane State Community College, had a graduation rate of 28 percent.
The Motlow retention rate for freshmen enrolled for the 2016 fall semester came in at 61.2 percent, second only to Northeast Community College, which had a retention rate of 63.4 percent. The system-wide retention average for the 2016 freshman class was 55.9 percent. Retention rate is a critical number gauging the success of an institution in keeping students enrolled.