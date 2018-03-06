Motlow Gala is March 31
Proceeds from both events help the Motlow College Foundation provide financial assistance to Motlow students.
This year’s gala features a masquerade theme, according to Lane Yoder, executive director of the Foundation. “The Motlow Gala has not had a theme since 2012, and we thought it was time to bring the idea back,” said Yoder. “The inspiration for the night is black tie, long gowns, cocktail attire, masks, feathers, boas, glitz, glamour and shimmer.”
Dancing will begin at 8:00 p.m. and follows a brief program and fast-paced auction.
Important to note is that Student Ambassadors from Motlow will be participating in both the Motlow Gala as well as the Preview Party, allowing guests to have an opportunity to interact with students.
Tickets to the Gala Preview Party are $75 per person, and tickets to the Motlow Gala are $125 per person. The deadline to purchase both is Wednesday, March 14. Tickets can be purchased online at mscc.edu/gala2018 or by calling the Motlow College Foundation office at 931-393-1543.