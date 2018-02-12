Motlow EMS Program Earns National Accreditation
“The Motlow EMS Education program plays an important role in providing exceptionally trained EMS personnel, many who return to the Motlow 11-county service area, who on a daily basis are helping to save lives and minimize trauma,” said Hilda Tunstill, interim Motlow president. “Obtaining the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs accreditation is further evidence of our commitment to better serve the region and our students.”
Receiving the accreditation means the Motlow EMS program meets the rigorous standards of quality set forth by the EMS professionals on the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs board, who determine what a program needs for its graduates to function successfully within their profession. Potential employers of EMS personnel seek graduates from CAAHEP accredited institutions.
“We are very proud of our staff and faculty for their hard work and dedication in obtaining this important milestone for the program. The strong leadership provided by Motlow EMS Director Drew Hooker continues to raise the bar for our EMS educational standards,” said Pat Hendrix, dean of Allied Health.
For more information about Motlow’s EMS Education program contact Drew Hooker at 931-438-0028 or dhooker@mscc.edu, or go to mscc.edu/nursing/ems.