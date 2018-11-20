Motlow commencement to be held at MTSU in May 2019
Motlow is one of the fastest growing colleges in Tennessee. There are just under 7,000 students currently enrolled at the College, attending campuses in Moore County, Smyrna, Fayetteville, and McMinnville, and teaching locations in Sparta and Shelbyville. Increased enrollment has led to an increase in graduates. In recent years, Motlow has held multiple commencements on its Moore County campus, including last year when three separate ceremonies were held.
“This facility allows us to all be together to celebrate our most important academic occasion,” said Dr. Michael Torrence, Motlow president. “We are grateful to Dr. Sidney McPhee and the MTSU administration for allowing us to use Murphy Center.”
The Motlow commencement ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, May 5, in the Murphy Center beginning at 2 p.m.
Students who plan to walk during the May ceremony are required to submit an Intent to Graduate form to the Admissions office as soon as possible, with the deadline for submission March 15, 2019.
“I encourage students to schedule an appointment with your advisor prior to the start of registration to get into the classes you know you need,” said Mae Sanders, Motlow admissions director. “With our growing enrollment, classes fill up quickly.”
Registration for students who plan to attend the spring semester began Nov. 5. New student applications for the spring semester are due by Jan. 8, 2019. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 14, 2019.