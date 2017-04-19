The Motlow State Community College vocal ensemble and community jazz ensemble will be performing their annual Spring Concert April 25 and 27 on the Moore County campus in Powers Auditorium located in Eoff Hall.
The Tuesday, April 25 concert will begin at 12:15 p.m., with the auditorium doors opening at 11:45 a.m. and refreshments begin served at 11:30 a.m. The Thursday, April 27 concert will begin at 7 p.m., with the auditorium doors opening at 6:15 p.m. and refreshments begin served at 6 p.m. Both concerts are free, but donations are welcome and will go to support the Motlow State music department.
Dr. David Bethea, assistant professor of music at Motlow and music director of the concerts, is proud of his students’ hard work and appreciates the support of the Motlow family. “We’re hoping, as usual, for a big turnout from the community, faculty, staff, and students,” said Bethea. “The spring concert is a great way to end the semester.”
The auditorium has limited seating and fills quickly, so reservations are highly recommended. Those with a reservation will have their name checked at the door, and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Those without a reservation will have to wait until all those with a reservation have been seated or until the concert begins.
To make a reservation, please contact Bobby Spratlin, secretary for the Moore County Dean, at bspratlin@mscc.edu or 931-393-1700, or stop by her office in Room 215 inside Simon Hall.
Motlow College to Host Spring Concert
