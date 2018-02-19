Motlow College Offering ACT Prep Classes

Motlow State Community College is offering a five-week ACT preparation class for area high school students planning to take the national test this spring. The class will meet each Monday in March and the first Monday in April, from 6 – 8:30 p.m. in Simon Hall, room 132, on the Moore County campus.
The registration deadline is Feb. 28, and the course is limited to 35 students. Registration forms can be obtained on Motlow’s web site at mscc.edu/wdes. Completed forms can be mailed or faxed to the address indicated on the form, however, registration is not complete until payment is received.
The registration fee for the course is $65, plus $32.95 for the course textbook (required), with each to be paid separately. Registrants should write a check for the registration fee to Motlow State Community College. Students will need to purchase the textbook by the first night of class and textbooks will be available for sale on the first night only (exact change or check made payable to Motlow College Bookstore) and through the Motlow bookstore prior to the class.
The course is designed to prepare students for the four areas tested on the ACT by covering test taking strategies, pacing oneself, using logic, and reviewing answers. Preliminary tests will be given for diagnostic purposes. Students will work on areas, techniques, and skills that need improving before taking the ACT.
The National ACT exam will be given on Apr. 14. Taking the preparation class does NOT register a student to sit for the actual ACT. Students must register separately to take the national exam. For more information regarding the ACT, visit ACT.org.
For more information regarding the ACT preparation course, contact Motlow’s Office of Workforce Development and Extended Services at 931-393-1757, or 1-800-654-4877, ext. 1757.
