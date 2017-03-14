Due to the continued increase in full-time student enrollment, Motlow State Community College is inviting anyone interested in potentially becoming an adjunct faculty member to a Career Fair on Tuesday, March 28, at 6 p.m. on the Smyrna campus.
Attendees will have an opportunity to meet Motlow’s academic team and learn from current adjunct faculty members about employment opportunities. Refreshments will be served.
Adjunct faculty teach part-time for Motlow College and are allowed to teach a maximum of nine hours in the fall and nine hours in the spring for a total of 18 hours per academic year.
Positions available include teaching day, evening, weekend and online classes at the Smyrna campus and the Fayetteville, McMinnville and Moore County campuses. Motlow has previously held adjunct open houses at its three other campuses.
Course subjects include: accounting, anthropology, art, economics, French, music, physical science, physics, biology, business, chemistry, clinical nursing (BSN accepted, MSN preferred), geography, geology, health/physical education, history, political science, psychology, sociology, computer science, information systems, speech, theatre, criminal justice, mass communications and mathematics.
A master’s degree in any of the aforementioned areas of study or a master’s degree in any area with 18 graduate semester hours in one of the areas is required to apply.
The nursing program is seeking qualified nurses with a minimum of three years’ experience in acute care settings and a BSN, although a MSN is preferred.
To learn more about the exciting opportunities at Motlow State or to RSVP to this event, please contact Estelle Davis at edavis@mscc.edu or call 615-220-7802.
Motlow College looking for Adjunct Faculty Members
Due to the continued increase in full-time student enrollment, Motlow State Community College is inviting anyone interested in potentially becoming an adjunct faculty member to a Career Fair on Tuesday, March 28, at 6 p.m. on the Smyrna campus.